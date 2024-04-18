While it was earlier being said that SRK will be doing a cameo in this Sujoy Ghosh film, now he is expected to play the lead.

After collaborating with actors like Vidya Balan and Amitabh Bachchan, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh has now shouldered the responsibility of a massive casting coup for his next. The director is currently working with Siddharth Anand under the latter’s banner Marflix Pictures (recently produced Fighter) for his next titled King. While it was supposed to star King Khan aka Shah Rukh Khan in an extended cameo, recent reports reveal that the superstar will be essaying a full-fledged role alongside his daughter Suhana Khan.

King to be a Shah Rukh Khan film with Suhana Khan as the parallel lead: Report

For the unversed, Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies in 2023, will be making her theatrical debut alongside her superstar-father with this highly anticipated venture. A recent Peeping Moon article has now reported that Shah Rukh Khan, who was expected to have a special appearance of sorts in the movie, has now become the lead of this action entertainer with Suhana Khan as the parallel lead.

Speaking on how the makers arrived at this decision, a source was quoted saying, “The SRK-Suhana film has undergone multiple rewrites and polishing in the past few months. The project was earlier intended to be a mega theatrical debut vehicle for Suhana, with SRK merely playing a cameo, much like he did in Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi. But the script has now been altered, turning it into a proper Shah Rukh Khan film, with Suhana playing a parallel lead alongside him.”

Apart from this, the reports also reveal that Shah Rukh Khan will not be playing the father of Suhana but will be portraying the character of her mentor. Furthermore, it is being said that the superstar’s character is going to be badass who will be saving Suhana’s character from dangerous situations she often finds herself in.

Meanwhile, talking about King, we hear that Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand will be collaborating for the pre-production from May onwards whereas the film is said to go on floors somewhere around August–September. As for the release date, the makers are looking at releasing the movie during the second half of 2025, but no date has been revealed as yet.

Also Read: High stakes High budget & Biggest gamble: Shah Rukh Khan invests Rs 200 crores in Suhana Khans big-screen debut King gets International Action Team on board

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.