Kiara Advani adds her elegant touch to Slice’s new ad as she becomes the new face of the brand

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani is one superstar who is ticking all the right boxes on the rise of her stardom. From consecutive streak of successful films to peaking with popularity on the internet, and signing a long list of brands, the girl with a golden touch is leaving no stone unturned. Adding to the list, the actor has been roped in as the new face of Slice.

Kiara Advani adds her elegant touch to Slice’s new ad as she becomes the new face of the brand

Bringing in her personal touch of elegance and poise to the newly launched TVC for the brand, Kiara Advani looks every bit of gorgeous and stunning, offering a perfect mix of hot and cute in the advertisement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Speaking on the association and the new campaign, Anuj Goyal, Associate Director, Slice and Tropicana, PepsiCo India said, “We are thrilled to have Kiara Advani as our new brand ambassador. Known for her exceptional acting skills and her stylish persona, she has huge fan base amongst our target audience. We believe her popularity and mass appeal will help us connect with our consumers in a meaningful way."

Commenting on the summer campaign, he further added, “Our new summer campaign is a perfect reflection of the quintessential Slice way of indulging in a mango experience. From relishing the last drop of Slice to the spirited music and added hint of playfulness, the film seamlessly blends into the new AAM KA EHSAAS. SABSE KHAAS narrative. We are confident that the new film will strike a chord with our consumers.”

Sharing her excitement on coming on board as Slice’s new face, actor Kiara Advani said, “Slice is a drink that is very much a part of my childhood memories and hence has a special place in my heart. I am thrilled to join the Slice family and be part of the legacy brand. Slice is known for its picturesque campaigns that are remembered by one and all and no doubt, the new film will transport the audiences in the indulgent mango world like no other. I am sure that the consumers will enjoy it as much as I enjoyed shooting for it.”

Rising upwards with every step, Kiara Advani has dived deep into work soon after her dreamy wedding with Sidharth Malhotra. Her wedding post on social media was touted to be the most liked wedding picture of any celebrity wedding in India. Looking forward to a packed schedule yet again, filled with films shoots and back-to-back brand announcements, all this amidst a winning spree of awards and accolades, where Kiara was adjudged the ‘Star Of The Year’ and ‘Performer Of The Year’ at various awards shows recently.

Considered among the most impactful performers of 2022, the versatile actress has won immense appreciation for her consecutive hits, right from Shershaah in 2021 to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jugjugg Jeeyo, which was followed by Govinda Naam Mera last year. The actress is also in high demand to be signed on as the face of a range of reputed national and international brands. Her popularity among the masses has resulted in her being the ambassador of a variety of brands - from beverages to female hygiene products.

On the film front, Kiara now resumes her busy routine by re-joining the set of S Shankar’s upcoming film RC-15 co-starring Ram Charan and also Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra confesses wedding with Kiara Advani “was meant to be”; latter calls marriage glow “real”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.