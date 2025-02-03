Netflix’s Khakee franchise is expanding, and this time, it's set against the rich cultural backdrop of Kolkata in the early 2000s. The much-anticipated return of the series comes with Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, a gripping new installment that promises even higher stakes, darker truths, and a more intense narrative.

In this new chapter, the Bengal of the early 2000s becomes the stage for a brutal world where gangsters and politicians hold all the power. The story kicks off with the death of a decorated cop, setting the stage for the fearless IPS officer, Arjun Maitra, to step in. Maitra is a force to be reckoned with, determined to take on the chaos and restore order in a region rife with corruption and violence.

This installment marks an exciting first as Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee share the screen together. Their collaboration is one of the highlights of Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, bringing fresh energy to the series.

Creator Neeraj Pandey shared his enthusiasm for the project, saying, “With Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, we celebrate our continued partnership with Netflix in building a franchise where the audience will witness a culturally rich region, the bustling streets of Kolkata, new faces, new conflicts, and a story that is just as intense but uniquely its own. In line with the trademark Khakee flavour, in the upcoming chapter, the stakes are higher, the truths are darker, and the challenges are grittier. I am sure the audiences will be delighted with the powerful ensemble and can’t wait for their reactions as they experience the intensity and drama on screen. It was a sheer delight working with our directors Debatma, Tushar and the entire crew who worked tirelessly to bring this story to life.”



Directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter also showcases a stellar ensemble cast, including Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakroborty, and Shraddha Das.

The film’s script is penned by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakroborty. Produced by Shital Bhatia and Debatma Mandal, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter promises to continue the thrilling legacy of the Khakee series while diving deep into a new, culturally vibrant setting. The drama, action, and suspense are set to captivate audiences as the show brings a fresh narrative to the Khakee universe.

