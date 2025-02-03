Netflix’s upcoming film Dhoom Dhaam is all set to deliver a rollercoaster of action, romance, and chaos, and the launch of its electrifying track "How Are You" has already set the stage for an unforgettable ride. The song was unveiled at the Next On Netflix event, and it's creating waves, thanks to its catchy beats and the magnetic on-screen chemistry between leads Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi.

Dhoom Dhaam takes viewers on a wild adventure, following a timid "momma’s boy" and a daring "wild child" on their wedding night. In a twist of fate, the couple finds themselves on the run from ruthless goons, navigating a night filled with crazy adventures, unexpected romance, and an ever-growing search for the elusive Charlie. The story promises an exciting blend of comedy, chaos, and heart-pounding action, with the couple at the center of it all.

The team behind Dhoom Dhaam shared their excitement about the song’s launch and said, “We’re beyond excited to launch ‘How Are You,’ in association with Panorama Music, at the Next on Netflix event! Dhoom Dhaam is a high-energy rollercoaster of action, romance, comedy, and chaos, and this song perfectly sets the tone for the madness that unfolds. With Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi bringing their magic to the screen, audiences are in for a wild ride. We can’t wait for everyone to experience the fun, starting with this electrifying track, only on Netflix!”

Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhoom Dhaam is set to bring an exciting mix of emotions and action-packed moments to Netflix. With its star-studded cast and an engaging storyline, this is one film you won’t want to miss!

