Netflix’s acclaimed crime drama Kohrra is back for a second season, and it promises to deliver an even more intense and thrilling experience. Following the incredible love and praise for its first season, the show takes a deeper dive into complicated mysteries, heightened emotions, and the unraveling of dark secrets.

The plot picks up with a chilling new case: a woman, separated from her husband, is found brutally murdered in her brother's home. This case brings together two investigators—the recently transferred Garundi and his no-nonsense boss, Dhanwant Kaur.

As the investigation unfolds, Garundi and Kaur realize that the complexities of the case are only rivaled by the tangled webs of their own personal lives. This twist in the investigation adds an emotional layer to the mystery, as the two navigate their own demons while trying to solve the murder.

The team behind Kohrra is thrilled to return with a fresh, gripping narrative. In a statement, they shared, “We are thrilled to bring Kohrra back for a second season on Netflix after the incredible love and appreciation season one received. This time, we’re raising the stakes with new twists and the exciting addition of Mona Singh to the cast, who brings a whole new dimension to the story. Our journey with Netflix during season one was exceptional, and we are excited to continue this collaboration, delivering yet another gripping chapter to audiences worldwide.”

Directed by Sudip Sharma and Faisal Rahman, Kohrra is produced by Film Squad Productions in association with Act Three Productions. The show features an impressive cast, including Barun Sobti and the talented Mona Singh, who joins the ensemble this season, bringing added depth to the narrative.

