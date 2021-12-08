Mika Singh has announced that he has received an invite to Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding but is bestowing the ceremony a miss. The actors are getting married in Rajasthan this week.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly limited their wedding guest list to 120. The guest list features director Kabir Khan and his family, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Gurdaas Maan, and Sharvari Wagh, who is said to be in a relationship with Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal.

During an interview, Mika Singh was asked if he would be performing at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. The musician explained that he ‘has been invited’ but due to ‘other professional commitments, he won’t be attending the nuptials.

Although the detailed guest list is still unknown, numerous Bollywood film celebrities have confirmed that they will not be attending the couple's wedding ceremony. Kiara Advani, who starred with Vicky in Lust Stories, said that she wasn't invited to the wedding as she mentions that she has heard about the wedding but hasn't got an invite.

Katrina and Vicky are getting married at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan this week. The duo flew to the destination on Monday night. Videos from the Mumbai airport showed Katrina, dressed in a traditional yellow outfit, waving at the paparazzi before she made her way to the flight. Vicky soon followed after her.

