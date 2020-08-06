Bollywood Hungama

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes to live separately from her parents as she returns to the sets

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Erica Fernandes had started shooting from home for Kasautii Zindagii Kay as a precautionary measure. After Parth Samthaan tested positive for COVID-19, the team started taking a lot more precautions than before to ensure that they don’t get infected. Owing to which, Erica Fernandes and Aamna Sharif started shooting from home but now, they are back on sets.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Erica Fernandes to live separately as she returns to the sets

Erica Fernandes is planning to live separately from her parents since she does not want to take risks. Her father is a heart patient and has suffered from four cardiac arrests, her mother too has a history of tuberculosis. Erica herself has breathing issues so she decided that her parents will live separately from her. in terms of work, too, she found it difficult to shoot alone and felt like being one of the leads, she cannot be seen not interacting with her co-actors on screen. With only close-up shots, she felt that her performance and the numbers were being affected and to avoid that, she has decided to return to set.

Erica says whenever she will visit her parents, she will greet them from outside of the house, through the window. Since she has never lived alone, this will be a new experience for her.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Erica Fernandes opens up about working with Karan Patel

