Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.04.2020 | 6:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Within the past week, both of producer Karim Morani's daughters tested positive for Covid-19. Shaza Morani, who returned from Sri Lanka in February, was the first to test positive although she showed no symptoms. Her sister Zoa Morani, who was shooting in Rajasthan, was the next one to test positive. Now, Karim Morani himself has also tested positive for Coronavirus.

Producer Karim Morani tests positive for Covid-19, admitted to hospital

Speaking to a publication, Karim's brother Mohomed Morani confirmed this, saying that the family was anticipating this since he was with his daughters. The Chennai Express producer has been taken to Nanavati Hospital. While Shaza also undergoes treatment at the same hospital, Zoa is being treated at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital.

Morani is known for having backed films such as Ra.One, Happy New Year and Dilwale, in association with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 may not re-release…

Hrithik Roshan becomes the proud owner of a…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Hrithik Roshan to…

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj responds…

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal,…

”If your conscience is in the right place…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification