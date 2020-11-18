Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.11.2020 | 12:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police for the third time

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by the Mumbai Police to appear on November 23-24. They have been asked to appear before the police in connection with a case where they have been accused of making objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two groups.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police for the third time

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kangana and Rangoli following a Mumbai court order a few weeks back. The order was passed after a casting director, who petitioned in the court, alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter. The petitioner, Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, also mentioned Rangoli in the complaint. He said that Kangana is creating a divide between Hindu and Muslim artists and maliciously bringing religion in almost all her tweets.

Towards the end of October another petition was filed against the siblings by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan. According to Live Law India, “Court ordered an inquiry under Section 202 of CrPC and called for a police report on the allegations against the siblings. Judge Bhagwat T Zirape was hearing a complaint filed by Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh for offences punishable under Sections 153-A, 153-B, 195-A, 298, 505 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. Advocate Ali has recently filed another complaint against Kangana Ranaut before the Andheri Magistrate Court for allegedly causing disharmony between Hindus and Muslims and for allegedly mocking the judiciary after a Magistrate Court in Bandra ordered FIR to be registered against Kangana and her sister.”

This is the third time that the siblings are being summoned by the police. They were first asked to appear on October 26-27 and later on November 10. However, they failed to appear on both dates.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Varun Sharma…

Pankaj Tripathi says he will not play a…

Aditya Roy Kapur to star in action packed…

Pratik Gandhi’s next titled Ravan Leela…

Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella…

Vijay Raaz opens up about the molestation…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification