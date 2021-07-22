Bollywood actor and producer Kangana Ranaut has approached the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of proceedings initiated by a city magistrate in a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by lyricist Javed Akhtar. Ranaut filed an appeal through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee in which she claimed that the Andheri Metropolitan magistrate’s court initiated proceedings against her by relying only on the police's report and did not examine witnesses independently.

"The metropolitan magistrate did not use his own powers to conduct an inquiry but instead blatantly used the police machinery to collect the signed witness statements...which is completely unheard of," the actor's plea said. The High Court is likely to take up her plea next week.

Javed Akhtar filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut following an interview given by her to the news channel Republic TV last year. According to reports, Ranaut's statements hurt Akhtar's reputation. The veteran lyricist claimed that his name has been unnecessarily dragged in connection to the unfortunate death of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He also claimed that the video interview gained lakhs of views on the channels' website and even on their YouTube channel. Reportedly, the interview was also published by other mainstream news platforms. Reports further state that Akhtar has sought cognizance for the offence of defamation committed by Ranaut and punishable under the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier this year, the Andheri court had issued a bailable warrant against Ranaut after she failed to appear in the court for the hearing of the case. She was later granted bail upon furnishing a surety of Rs. 15,000 and a cash surety of Rs. 20,000.

