Last Updated 22.07.2021 | 1:13 PM IST

Comedy queen Bharti Singh reveals how pay cuts and low remuneration affected her during the Covid-19 pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After the pandemic, outbreak, and a lot of loss in the entertainment industry the actors have been suffering to sail through the situation and keep themselves financially intact. There has been a lot of news about senior artists asking for help after their income was spent after the lockdown. The entertainment industry too is slowly making progress but with certain restrictions and adjustments for the artists. Many of the TV shows either ended or went off the air immediately due to huge losses. Artists have only been left with an option to lower their fees or leave the show. They felt that they were being underpaid but eventually everyone made peace with the situation as it is the need of the hour. One such actress and Comedian Bharti Singh too bore the brunt of pay cuts. According to a report she accepted the shows Dance Deewane 3 and The Kapil Sharma Show with 70% and 50% pay cuts respectively.

Comedy queen Bharti Singh reveals how pay cuts and low remuneration affected her during the Covid-19 pandemic

The 37-year-old actress revealed that everyone suffered a pay cut and she was not only the one. She tried to remain firm on her payment but seeing the times and poor conditions outside she decided to agree with the maker's pay cheque. She is also aware that TV shows are not able to get sponsors making it difficult for makers but to reduce the fees of the artists. The actress is confident that after the pandemic is gone and things fall back in place they will get their due amount. Bharti Singh is currently seen hosting the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 with hubby Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She will also be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show that is soon going to make a comeback on TV.

