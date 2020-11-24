Bollywood Hungama

Kangana Ranaut and sister granted interim protection from arrest; to appear before the police on January 8

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After being summoned by the Mumbai Police thrice, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court to cancel the FIR. On Tuesday, the High Court granted an interim protection from arrest to the siblings. The court ordered them to appear before the police on January 8 for FIR against them over alleged communal tweets.

The interim protection from arrest was granted by a division bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik under the condition that Kangana and Rangoli appear before the investigating officers at the Bandra Police on January 8 between 12 pm and 2 pm for recording their statement.

The court also recorded the submission by Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee stating that the siblings would refrain from making public comments on social media posts on the subject FIR during the pendency of the matter.

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed against Kangana and Rangoli following a complaint by a casting director, who alleged that the actress is creating ‘a communal divide between people of two communities and in the mind of common man' via her tweets on Twitter. The petitioner, Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed, also mentioned Rangoli in the complaint.

ALSO READ: Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements

