Filmmaker-actress duo Karan Johar and Kajol have been friends since childhood. The BFFs of Bollywood have given a bunch of hit projects, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, among others. However, their relationship worsened when Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ajay Devgn starrer Shivaay clashed at the box office. Though the duo resolved their differences briefly, fans eagerly waited for them to reunite. And, now, it seems the wait will be over soon as their reunion is on the cards for the debut project of Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kajol reunites with Karan Johar-owned Dharma Productions after 12 years for Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut

If a report by PeeingMoon is something to go by, then Kajol and KJo are all set to join hands for the debut project of Ibrahim Ali Khan. Interestingly, the duo will come together after 12 years. For the unversed, they last worked together for the 2010’s release My Name Is Khan starring Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the report of the portal, Kajol has signed Karan’s next production venture, to be directed by Kayoze Irani. She is said to have joined the cast to play a lead role alongside debutante Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Quoting an industry source, the report said, “Kajol will play an emotionally strong character and will share the maximum screen time with Ibrahim Ali Khan. She has worked with Ibrahim’s father, Saif Ali Khan, in films like Dillagi, Hameshaa, and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and is thrilled to act with his son now in his very first film. Ibrahim has also started his prep and is readying himself to share screen space with seasoned actors like Kajol.”

However, neither the actress nor the filmmaker has made any official announcement of the same. The report also added that the casting for the other pivotal parts of the forthcoming project is underway in Mumbai.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16: Salaam Venky star Kajol and director Revathy grace the stage with host Salman Khan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.