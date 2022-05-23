After the release of the trailer of Dharma Productions' JugJugg Jeeyo on Sunday, there was much buzz around the status of the rights of the song ‘Nach Punjaban’ which has been used in the film. The film stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli in pivotal roles. On Sunday, the singer of the original ‘Nach Punjaban’, Abrar Ul Haq from Pakistan claimed that the song has not been licensed to anyone, and that he will be taking legal action against the producers of the film.

JugJugg Jeeyo: Singer accuses makers of copyright violation, T-Series says ‘acquired rights of ‘Nach Punjaban’ song in 2002’

“I have not sold my song “Nach Punjaban” to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages. Producers like @karanjohar should not use copy songs. This is my 6th song being copied which will not be allowed at all.Song “Nach Punjaban” has not been licensed to any one. If someone is claiming it , then produce the agreement. I will be taking legal action," Abrar Ul Haq tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to the accusations, the official music partner of JugJuggJeeyo, T-Series said that they had acquired the rights to the song in 2002. "We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here,” they tweeted along with a detailed note.

“We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song ‘Nach Punjaban’ released on iTunes on 1st January 2002 and is also available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned and operated by Moviebox Records Label, for the film JugJugg Jeeyo produced by Dharma Productions. All due credits shall be included across all platforms when song releases. As represented by Moviebox Records Label the said song copyrights exclusively vest with Moviebox only with all valid documents,” the note read.

We have legally acquired the rights to adapt the song #NachPunjaban released on iTunes on 1st January, 2002 & available on Lollywood Classics' YouTube channel, owned by @1Moviebox, for #JugJuggJeeyo produced by @DharmaMovies. The song is available here: https://t.co/2oLFzsLAFI pic.twitter.com/t6u3p3RA6z — T-Series (@TSeries) May 23, 2022



Jugjugg Jeeyo will be released in theatres on June 24.

