John Krasinski casts The Office co-star Steve Carell in his next directorial IF

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Office’s Michael Scott and Jim Halpert are reuniting but this time the latter is going to be the boss. Actor Steve Carell has been confirmed to star in IF, the next directorial effort from his former The Office costar John Krasinski.

Taking to twitter, John Krasinski announced the news by writing, "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What...IF"

While details are under wraps, Deadline, which first reported the casting, says the original idea from Krasinski is "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination."

This will be the fifth film from the writer-director behind the monster success that is the Quiet Place franchise, and, interestingly enough, the first time that an Office star appears in a Krasinski joint.

Joining the Dunder Mifflin alums will be Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, and Louis Gossett Jr.

Also Read: Dwayne Johnson as Santa Claus, George Clooney as weatherman – John Krasinski returns with Christmas special of episode Some Good News 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

