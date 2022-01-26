The Office’s Michael Scott and Jim Halpert are reuniting but this time the latter is going to be the boss. Actor Steve Carell has been confirmed to star in IF, the next directorial effort from his former The Office costar John Krasinski.

Taking to twitter, John Krasinski announced the news by writing, "Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What...IF"

Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What... IF pic.twitter.com/KAEWdzmn9Y — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) January 25, 2022

While details are under wraps, Deadline, which first reported the casting, says the original idea from Krasinski is "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination."

This will be the fifth film from the writer-director behind the monster success that is the Quiet Place franchise, and, interestingly enough, the first time that an Office star appears in a Krasinski joint.

Joining the Dunder Mifflin alums will be Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, and Louis Gossett Jr.

