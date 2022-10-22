When it comes to pushing the envelope on dance and performances, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been witnessing some power packed and out of the box performances from contestants. Posing tough challenges to one another, contestants are pushing the envelope with each episode. Amongst them is Rubina Dilaik who has been witnessing a rather amazing growth in her performances, winning hearts of not just judges but also the audiences. However, the actress may have gone tad overboard with practice that resulted in her suffering injuries around her shoulder and neck.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik suffers neck and shoulder injuries; shares pic on Instagram

Rubina Dilaik is paired with Sanam Johar and the two have been putting up some amazing performances with awe-worthy lifts. However, during their recent practice session, things went awry with the actress suffering injuries around her neck and shoulder. Rubina posted a video of the rehearsals where Sanam was attempting to do a lift on her shoulder. But it ended up causing trouble with Sanam missing the lift and Rubina facing bruises around her neck and shoulder. The actress also shared a photo of her bandaged avatar on Instagram saying, “And few things are not in our control…. “

Many of the actress’ fans including some of her colleagues from the industry were seen dropping their best wishes on the group. Her co-contestant Nia Sharma dropped a comment adding, “Oopsssssssssssss @rubinadilaik” Actress Aneri Vajani added, “Get well soon Rubi” and Charlie Chauhan went on to add, “Take care.”

Besides Rubina Dilaik, the show also has Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Paras Kalnawat, Nishant Bhat, Gashmeer Mahajani, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, Sriti Jha, Ada Malik, among others. The show is hosted by Maniesh Paul with Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Karan Johar in the judging panel. It airs during the weekends on Colors channel and is also available on the streaming platform Voot.

