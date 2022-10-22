comscore

Last Updated 22.10.2022 | 7:30 PM IST

Rohit Shetty roped in as brand ambassador for Smith & Jones Pasta Masala

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty who has shot into the limelight for his action films featuring high octane stunts, and of course for his hosting of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has just added another feather to his hat. As per reports Rohit has now been roped in as the brand ambassador for Smith and Jones Pasta Masala.

Announcing the same on his Instagram handle while also sharing images from the shoot Rohit added, “Excited to be the face of Smith & Jones Pasta masala!!! Was happy to shoot with these pure souls...or you may say, my favourite audience!! #smith&jones #pastamasala”.


While the filmmaker seems to have already shot for the brand, the adverts are yet to air. However, going by the images Rohit shared, it seems like the director had a fun time shooting with kids.

