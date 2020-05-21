The Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to wait amid coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Marvel movies for Sony including the next Spiderman film, Venom 2, and Morbius have also been delayed amid the pandemic. Now, it seems like Sony is working on the next slate of films including one inspired by Madame Web comic-book character. The film will be helmed by Jessica Jones's fame S.J. Clarkson as she develops the first female-centric movie from Sony's catalog of films.

As per Variety, "While it’s unconfirmed at the time who the character at the center will be, insiders say there is a strong possibility that the film will be based on the Madame Web comic-book character. At the moment, there isn’t a writer on board to pen the screenplay, nor a star attached to lead the movie. Sources say there is a possibility that the studio is looking for an A-list actor to join and then hire a writer to develop the film around them."

In the Marvel comics, Cassandra Webb suffered from a lifetime of blindness and many years of neurological deterioration due to myasthenia gravis. She compensated with her profound psychic abilities, establishing herself as a medium.