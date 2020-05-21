Just a couple of days ago, Boney Kapoor’s house help was diagnosed positive with Coronavirus and with the increasing number of cases, it is imperative for people to stay inside their homes. Choti Sarrdaarni fame, Amal Sherawat’s building was recently sealed after a COVID-19 patient was diagnosed. The actor chose not to reveal his building name but said that the person has mild symptoms which gave the other residents some relief.

They were shocked to learn that a person had tested positive since they were all abiding the lockdown guidelines. He assured that the other residents of his building are safe and are under self-quarantine. Since no resident is allowed to step out of the building, they’re fortunate enough to have stocked up food for 15 days. A limited time slot has been allotted for the residents to collect deliveries from the building reception and no visitors are permitted other than health care professionals.

Amal Sherawat and other residents of the building are hoping for a speedy recovery for the affected patient.