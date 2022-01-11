Singer-songwriter Jay Park is currently in discussions to launch an idol group in partnership with Kakao Entertainment. Previously, Jay Park announced that he will be stepping down from his position as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

As per reports of Korean news tabloid Sports Chosun, Jay Park is working on establishing a new label so that he can launch an idol group. In particular, Kakao Entertainment is expected to make a large investment in it.

Jay Park first made his appearance in the K-pop industry as an idol when he debuted as a member of 2PM in 2008. On top of that, he is talented in hip hop and R&B, so he is expected to create a unique idol group that is very different from existing idols.

According to tabloid Soompi, an industry representatives commented, “Just like JYP Park Jin Young successfully created a large number of idol groups with his colors, Jay Park will be able to bring a new wave to the music industry by producing idols with his own style.”

On January 11, Kakao Entertainment responded to the reports, stating that Jay Park is an artist with talent in various fields as a singer and producer, and they are currently discussing various types of business partnerships, but nothing has been specifically confirmed.

Also Read: Jay Park steps down as CEO of H1GHR Music and AOMG – “I will remain as an advisor for both labels”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.