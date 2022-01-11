comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.01.2022 | 5:18 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Jay Park in talks to create Idol group; Kakao Entertainment expected to invest in new label

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Singer-songwriter Jay Park is currently in discussions to launch an idol group in partnership with Kakao Entertainment. Previously, Jay Park announced that he will be stepping down from his position as CEO of both AOMG and H1GHR MUSIC.

Jay Park in talks to create Idol group; Kakao Entertainment expected to invest in new label

As per reports of Korean news tabloid Sports Chosun, Jay Park is working on establishing a new label so that he can launch an idol group. In particular, Kakao Entertainment is expected to make a large investment in it.

Jay Park first made his appearance in the K-pop industry as an idol when he debuted as a member of 2PM in 2008. On top of that, he is talented in hip hop and R&B, so he is expected to create a unique idol group that is very different from existing idols.

According to tabloid Soompi, an industry representatives commented, “Just like JYP Park Jin Young successfully created a large number of idol groups with his colors, Jay Park will be able to bring a new wave to the music industry by producing idols with his own style.”

On January 11, Kakao Entertainment responded to the reports, stating that Jay Park is an artist with talent in various fields as a singer and producer, and they are currently discussing various types of business partnerships, but nothing has been specifically confirmed.

Also Read: Jay Park steps down as CEO of H1GHR Music and AOMG – “I will remain as an advisor for both labels”

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gippy Grewal and Jasmin Bhasin starrer…

Police in Madhya Pradesh arrest a man who…

Kanye West’s Netflix documentary Jeen-Yuhs…

Kumar Taurani to develop bio-pic on Marathi…

Ellen Pompeo to return as Meredith Grey as…

Ajay Devgn finishes patchwork of Thank God;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification