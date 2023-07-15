The actress was supposed to kick off the New Delhi schedule of her next film Ulajh soon. However, the ongoing flood crisis in Delhi has led to the postponement of the shoot.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been busy with the promotional schedule of Bawaal. Amid this, the actress was supposed to kick off the New Delhi schedule of her next film Ulajh soon. However, the ongoing flood crisis in Delhi has led to the postponement of the shoot.

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Ulajh schedule in Delhi gets postponed amid flood crisis

According to Hindustan Times, a source revealed, “The whole team with Kapoor were to come to Delhi on July 10, everything was set. But they pushed the plan because the whole situation changed in a matter of a few days because of the rain, leading to a flood crisis.”

The source further said. “And that is the reason they didn’t have any other option but to push the shoot. They were supposed to shoot in old Delhi, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, other monuments, at Lajpat Nagar market and area. They had an extensive plan to shoot in South Delhi too. And it is impossible at the moment, and keeping everyone’s safety in mind, the team pushed the plan. However, they have not decided to change the location. They will come to shoot in Delhi in mid of August and cover the locations.”

Directed by the National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller went on floors in London. Ulajh, a stylized international thriller, set in the intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS), has a cast headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, and Roshan Mathew, along with Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi.

More Pages: Ulajh Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.