EXCLUSIVE: Rahul Roy speaks on life after becoming a star; says, “During the peak of my stardom, I didn’t have many friends”

Rahul Roy achieved great stardom after the release of his debut film Aashiqui. The film was a huge commercial success and Roy's performance was critically acclaimed. He was hailed as the new heartthrob of Bollywood and went on to star in several other popular films. While reflecting on the same, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Roy spoke about his life after becoming a star.

When asked if the stardom changed anything in him, Roy immediately said, “No.” He further added, “During the peak of my stardom, I didn't have many friends. People came and went, and I was left with acquaintances. I have always been an introverted person, and stardom didn't change that. I am still the same person.”

For the unversed, in the same interview, Rahul had revealed that no one approached him for 6 months before the release of Aashiqui. However, after the release of the Mahesh Bhatt directorial, he signed 47 films within 11 days.

Coming back to his professional front, the 55-year-old actor recently impressed the audience with his performance in Agra, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It received a 5-minute-long standing ovation. Helmed by Kanu Bahl, it also features Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles.

