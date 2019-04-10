Janhvi Kapoor opens up about commenting I Love You on Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram posts

Janhvi Kapoor recently featured on Anaita Shroff Adajania’s talk show, Feet Up With The Stars, where she spilled a few of her social media secrets. After debuting in Dhadak, Janhvi has two big releases coming up one of them is Gunjan Saxena biopic and the other one is Karan Johar’s multi-starrer magnum opus, Takht. Anaita asked Janhvi about her not-so-hidden love for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi talked about it.

Anaita asked her about the time she wrote I Love You on his Instagram post and she admitted that she thinks he is creeped out by her. She further elaborated by saying, “He doesn’t know how to deal with it and so he sends me… Every time I have said something sweet about him and I think he feels like bad for me or awkward for me. He’s like ‘koi toh consolation dena padega bechari ko’. So he’s like ‘Oh! So sweet, Janhvi. Thanks for your encouragement.’ And I get really happy. But it’s sad.” Talking about professing her love on social media, she said, “See I made all those comments when my profile was not verified of public. It was a private account.”

We can’t help but relate to Janhvi Kapoor when it comes to fangirling! We totally feel like she is one of the most relatable new-age stars who get really happy around their celebrity crushes. On the work front, Janhvi is taking flying lessons as she is all set to play the role of Gunjan Saxena. The movie also stars Pankaj Kapoor, who will be playing the role of her father in the film.

