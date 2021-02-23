Ahead of the third death anniversary of late actress Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor performed a puja in Chennai. Every year after Sridevi's death in 2018, the family visits the late actress' house in Chennai's Mylapore to perform a puja in her memory.

Sridevi was found dead in her hotel room on February 24, 2018 in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest. The family performed the puja on Monday as per the tithi (Hindi calendar). As per tithi, it was to be performed on February 22. Last year her death anniversary according to tithi was on March 4.

Sridevi had passed away a few months before Janhvi made her acting debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter. Currently, Janhvi is awaiting the release of her film Roohi which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film will be released on March 11.

