Exactly a year ago, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s directorial venture Shikara (2020) was released in cinemas. Starring newcomers Aadil Khan and Sadia, the film told the heartbreaking story of the exodus of Kashmiri refugees. It also had a romantic backdrop as it focused on a couple that stays together through thick and thin. And now Vidhu has started working on his next, which is completely opposite to Shikara in terms of genre and storytelling.

At the virtual session of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021, Vidhu Vinod Chopra while having a conversation with Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) member Vani Tripathi Tikoo revealed that his next directorial venture is titled Baarish. Vidhu further revealed that it’s a crazy thriller about a couple in the middle of nowhere who want to kill each other. He promised that when audiences will watch Baarish, they won’t be able to believe that the person who made Shikara has directed this flick. He also added that he likes to try different genres for all his productions because “life becomes very boring for me if I start following a certain path.”

A trade source says, “Baarish will be the 10th directorial film of Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It is a psychological thriller and from the plot, it sounds very exciting. And he has proved that he can handle thrillers well with films like Khamosh (1986), Parinda (1989), Mission Kashmir (2000) and Eklavya (2007).”

The trade source, however, reveals, “The film is still at the scripting stage. Vidhu Vinod Chopra will go ahead with the film only after the script is locked. Even the casting hasn’t been decided yet. So it’ll take a while for the film to go on floors and to ultimately release.”

