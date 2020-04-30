Bollywood Hungama

Irrfan Khan’s first television show Shrikant to rerun on Doordarshan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, after battling with neuroendocrine tumour for two years. Irrfan has worked as an actor for a little over thirty years on different platforms. After his death, Doordarshan announced the rerun of the actor's first TV serial, Shrikant.

The show was directed by Pravin Nischol and it also featured Farooq Shaikh. Shrikant was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book. Tweeting about the rerun, Doordarshan took to their official handle and wrote, "Watch your favourite #IrrfanKhan in Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s #Shrikant, this afternoon at 3:30 pm on @DDNational.”


Irrfan was rushed to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday for colon infection and breathed his last on Wednesday morning. He is survived by his wife and two kids.

ALSO READ: “I’m pretending Irrfan Khan bhai is still with us” – Deepak Dobriyal

