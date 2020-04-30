Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.04.2020 | 5:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites take place in Mumbai; 16 family members in attendance

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Rishi Kapoor’s last rites take place in Mumbai; 16 family members in attendance

Indian cinema lost another icon today. Earlier this morning, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after his long battle with Leukemia. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and returned to India in September last year after being treated for cancer in New York. His death was confirmed by his colleague and close friend Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday, April 30, 2020.

Rishi Kapoor’s last rites take place in Mumbai; 16 family members in attendance

Rishi Kapoor's body was taken directly to the crematorium ground close to the hospital. Owing to the lockdown restrictions in place, the Mumbai Police allowed 16 members of the family to attend the funeral.

The Mumbai Police has securely guarded the place to avoid breaking lockdown norms. Meanwhile, seen at the funeral were Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan and Ayan Mukerji. Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who lives in Delhi has been given the permit to drive to Mumbai. However, it seems unlikely for her to attend the funeral.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rishi Kapoor hospitalised in Mumbai

Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away, Amitabh…

Oscars 2021 makes a onetime exception; to…

Karan Johar apologises profusely for showing…

Esha Gupta makes her relationship with…

Coronavirus Outbreak: Akshay Kumar…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification