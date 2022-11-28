South Korean actors Hwang Minhyun and Kim So Hyun are confirmed to star together in new mystery romance drama Useless Lies (literal translation).

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, Useless Lies is a mystery romance drama about a woman who can hear lies and a murder suspect whom no one believes is innocent. Kim So Hyun will star as Mok Sol Hee, whose supernatural ability to hear lies has made her lose faith in other people.

On November 28 it was confirmed that Hwang Minhyun will take on the role of Kim Do Ha, the most successful music producer and songwriter who gets framed as a murder suspect in the past. “Kim Do Ha now goes about his life hiding himself from the world. But after falling in love with Mok Sol Hee, who seems to have the ability to see through everything, he begins to want to venture out in the world again.”

The mystery drama is currently scheduled to premiere in 2023.

