South Korean actor couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin, who got hitched in March 2022, have become parents to a baby boy! According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on November 27, Son Ye Jin’s agency officially announced that the couple had welcomed a baby boy earlier that day. “Son Ye Jin gave birth to a son today,” stated the agency. “Both the mother and child are in good health.”

Crash Landing On You fame couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin welcome their first child Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin welcome their first child, a baby boy.

The Crash Landing On You actors, who dated for three years before tying the knot, previously announced in July 2022 that they are expecting a baby boy. The couple first met while starring together in the 2018 movie The Negotiation and then filming the hit drama Crash Landing on You.

While there were rumors at the time that the actors were dating, it was only confirmed on January 1, 2021. Dispatch, A Korean tabloid, revealed that Crash Landing On You stars indeed fell in love during the filming of the series and began dating after the drama ended.

