Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.11.2019 | 7:14 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Hrithik Roshan mourns the demise of genius mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Hrithik Roshan mourns the sad demise of prominent mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh who passed away on the 14th of November.

Hrithik Roshan mourns the demise of genius mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh

The actor took to social media & shared, “Not many people know that yesterday we lost one of the biggest mathematicians that India produced in the modern era. Vashishtha Narayan Singh, born in a village in Bihar, solved some of the most difficult equations of mathematics. Deeply saddened by his demise.”

India has produced some of the finest mathematicians in the world like Aryabhatta for one, Srinivasa Ramanujan, P.C. Mahalanobis was another genius mathematician and many more. Coincidentally, Hrithik Roshan also played the role of Anand Kumar, a maths teacher who hails from Bihar.

Vashishtha Narayan Singh was a genius mathematician from Bihar, his achievements are still mentioned with a sense of pride by Netarhat Vidyalaya. He received Ph.D. in Reproducing Kernels and Operators with a Cyclic Vector from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1969.

Also Read: Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare addresses children during the special screening of Super 30 on Children’s Day

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Minister of State for Health and Family…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to…

"People equate my kind of cinema to good…

Anu Malik responds to allegations of sexual…

Deepika Padukone opens up about life post…

Ileana D’Cruz wishes to have a sea-facing…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification