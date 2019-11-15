Everybody celebrated children’s day at B-town but the real joy was experienced by the children from Jaipur as the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Raghu Sharma spent time with the children during the screening of Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 at INOX Jaipur on Children’s Day.

2598 school children watched Super 30 at all the seven INOX Cinemas in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Super 30 has created a milestone with a lot of appreciation for the stellar performance delivered by Hrithik Roshan.

The film is teaching for all the youngsters and the children to overcome their fears. And there is no better way to celebrate Children’s day than to motivate children to shine brighter every day.

Super 30 had become the first Bollywood movie to get the tax-free status in eight states across India. Starting off with Bihar, now Super 30 is tax-free in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and most recently, Haryana.

