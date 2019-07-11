Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 11.07.2019 | 2:13 PM IST

HOT PIC ALERT: Mallika Sherawat stuns with her warrior goddess look from Time Raiders

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mallika Sherawat is all set and raring to go with her new international film, called Time Raiders. She is playing a warrior princess in the same and is looking striking in the picture put out by her. Mallika has downed an outfit revealing her toned mid riff and is wearing a head gear too.

Mallika was in the news recently for her statement on the Kapil Sharma Show where she claimed that a producer wanted to fry egg on her belly because they wanted to personify her HOTNESS on screen.

She said that she lost lot of projects because she was opinionated and the filmmakers did not know what to do with that.

Check out her image below:

Also Read: Mallika Sherawat clears the air on being married and what happened in 2018 in Paris

