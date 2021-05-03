Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda will be reuniting on the screens in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai. The duo was seen in Sultan where Randeep Hooda played the role of Salman Khan’s trainer, however, this time, the two will be seen as antagonist and protagonist. With Randeep Hooda playing the role of a bad guy in the film, he revealed that he pulled off an impromptu action sequence with Salman Khan during the shoot and it made it to the final cut.

There’s an action sequence in the film that takes place in the bathroom. Randeep Hooda revealed that the scene wasn’t planned initially but the two actors decided to go with the flow. The scene was imagined by director Prabhu Dheva and Korean action director Myeong Haeng Heo on the spot. Since the two did not rehearse for it, Randeep Hooda says it was a little difficult to perform the scene in a place surrounded by glass and with water running on the floor. Naturally, the floor was very slippery but they managed to finish the scene without any major injuries.

Randeep Hooda also praised Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s director Prabhu Dheva and lauded him for his quick thinking. Randeep Hooda further said that Prabhu Dheva shows them exactly how he wants to shoot the scene by performing it in front of them.

