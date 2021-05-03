Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.05.2021 | 10:13 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Randhir Kapoor updates on his health after being diagnosed with COVID-19, says he will be home soon

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Randhir Kapoor and all five of his staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The actor was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital as a precautionary measure after experiencing fever. He ensured to get his staff members admitted to the hospital as well for best medical care. While the doctors had confirmed that Randhir Kapoor’s condition is stable, the actor recently updated the media about his health condition.

Randhir Kapoor updates on his health after being diagnosed with COVID-19, says he will be home soon

Randhir Kapoor said that he is recovering well after being moved to the ICU for a couple of days and will return home soon. He had said that he did not require oxygen support and had only experienced a bit of fever and shivering. He will soon be discharged from the hospital and the doctors have also confirmed the improvement of his health. With only a few more days left on the road to recovery, Randhir Kapoor will have be under observation till he’s completely fine.

He will soon move out of his ancestral home in Chembur to live closer to Babita Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Randhir Kapoor shifted to ICU for COVID-19 treatment, hospital says he’s stable

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Here’s how Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda…

SCOOP: Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s…

Out of the 4 songs in Radhe - Your Most…

Advance booking for Salman Khan starrer…

SCOOP: Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom to premiere…

Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification