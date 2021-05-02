Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs. 7 lakh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. As India struggles with basic medical supplies and needs, many have kicked off fundraisers to help the citizens of the nation.

Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) of the Maharashtra government shared the news on Twitter on Saturday about the singer's donation. “Bharat Ratna @mangeshkarlata has donated Rs 7 lakh to #CMrelieffund #COVID_19 Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked her for the help,” the tweet read.

Celebrities are now taking to their social media accounts to share resources, donation links among others in order to help India amid this second wave of COVID-19.

