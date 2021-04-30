Salman Khan had given his word to the theatre owners of India that his upcoming film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be a theatrical release. With the current scenario, it looks difficult for the audience to head to the theatres to watch the film, and hence, it will be getting a digital release simultaneously on ZeePlex. Starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles, the movie has been in the news since its announcement for all the right reasons.

Sohail Khan took to his social media to announce that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s advance bookings have begun in the UAE. With Salman Khan’s fans being across the globe, the movie’s worldwide release has been eagerly awaited by them. Sohail Khan wrote, “Salaam Middle East, advance booking for #Radhe is now open! You can now book tickets at @voxcinemas @reelcinemas @novocinemas @starcinemas & others. Stay Safe, Stay Entertained! #RadheThisEid”.

