Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.04.2021 | 9:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Advance booking for Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai begins in the UAE

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan had given his word to the theatre owners of India that his upcoming film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai will be a theatrical release. With the current scenario, it looks difficult for the audience to head to the theatres to watch the film, and hence, it will be getting a digital release simultaneously on ZeePlex. Starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in lead roles, the movie has been in the news since its announcement for all the right reasons.

Advance booking for Salman Khan starrer Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai begins in the UAE

Sohail Khan took to his social media to announce that Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai’s advance bookings have begun in the UAE. With Salman Khan’s fans being across the globe, the movie’s worldwide release has been eagerly awaited by them. Sohail Khan wrote, “Salaam Middle East, advance booking for #Radhe is now open! You can now book tickets at @voxcinemas @reelcinemas @novocinemas @starcinemas & others. Stay Safe, Stay Entertained!  #RadheThisEid”.

Take a look at his post right here.

Also Read: Here’s how Salman Khan & Disha Patani recreated Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde’s song ‘Seeti Maar’ in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai

More Pages: Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Noah Centineo to star in and executive…

Gal Gadot to star in and co-produce sci-fi…

Actor Jimmy Sheirgill and 34 others booked…

Anushka Sen confirms she will join Khatron…

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa’s…

Esha Gupta goes off social media; says her…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification