Actor and politician Hema Malini installed 7 oxygen enhancers in Mathura amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India. The actress also serves as the Lok Sabha representative of the Mathura constituency.

Hema Malini took to Twitter to inform about the oxygen enhancers installed in the town along with pictures of the same being installed. The senior actress said that she will be installing more oxygen enhancers which will bring the total number of oxygen beds to 60.

She wrote in Hindi, "I feel blessed to have installed 7 oxygen enhancer machines in Mathura district to serve the Braj residents. I will be dedicating more oxygen enhancer machines to the Braj dwellers of rural area in Mathura district very soon, this way 60 more oxygen beds will be available there.)"

ब्रज वासियों की सेवा के लिए जनपद मथुरा में 7oxygen Enhancerमशीन स्थापित करवा कर मैं अपने आप को धन्य महसूस कर रही हूं।शीघ्र ही जनपद मथुरा में और oxygen Enhancer मशीन ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के ब्रज वासियों के लिए समर्पित कर रही हूँ।इस तरह जनपद में लगभग 60 oxygen Bed और उपलब्ध हो जाएंगे। pic.twitter.com/aeuo6wNZTL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 19, 2021



During this time of crisis, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help in arranging funds for medical supplies. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Twinkle Khanna, Anupam Kher, and others have already been doing their bit for society.

ALSO READ: “My father used to come with me on sets so that me and Dharam ji didn’t spend time together”, Hema Malini revealed on Indian Idol 12

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.