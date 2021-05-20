The iconic Dharmendra who was all set to start his family film, a sequel to the 2007 hit Apne featuring the legendary patriarch with his two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, would just have to wait.

“Right now, the way things are in our country and all over the world, we all must exercise utmost caution. Do only what we must. Shooting Apne 2 is not a must-do project at all. It can wait. After all, that is the advantage of working with family. Jabb chaho shuroo karam jab dil mein aaye khatam karo (start when you want end when you wish,” says Dharamji with his trademark chuckle.

The actor speaks very highly of director Anil Sharma. “He’s like my own son. Sunny (Deol) has done several films with him. His most successful Gadar was with Anil only. Some of my most successful films are with Anil…Hukumat, Elan-e-Jung, Tehalka, Frishta… all major action films. Apne is an emotional subject and we are all looking forward to the sequel. Right now is not the right time for it. Waqt ka takaaza hai. Let’s hope and pray that this pandemic crisis will be over soon.”

Also Read: “I was all set to do Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer when I had to opt out for personal reasons” – Dharmendra

More Pages: Apne 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.