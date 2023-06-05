comscore

Gufi Paintal, known as Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat, passes away at 79

Gufi Paintal, known as Shakuni Mama of Mahabharat, passes away at 79

Gufi Paintal passed away in his sleep in a hospital in Mumbai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran television and film actor Gufi Paintal passed away today morning due to age-related health-issues at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was recently admitted. He was 79. He was suffering from heart-related issues and blood pressure and his condition had become serious in recent times.

Gufi Paintal’s nephew and actor Hiten Paintal told to the news agency PTI (Press Trust of India), “Unfortunately, he is no more. He passed away at the hospital at around 9 am. His heart gave up. He passed away peacefully in his sleep.”

The actor’s family was quoted by Indian Express in a statement saying, “With profound grief we announce the sad demise of our father Mr Gufi Paintal. He passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by family.”

Gufi Paintal started acting in the mid-1970s by playing supporting roles in Hindi movies. He is known the most for playing the evergreen negative character of Shakuni Mama in BR Chopra’s classic television series Mahabharat, which had its first run from 1988 to 1990. He had reprised the character of Shakuni Mama many years later in the play Mahabharat – The Epic Tale since last few years. The play is produced by Puneet Issar, who played the famous character of Duryodhan in the BR Chopra show. He reprised the same character in the play.

Some of Gufi Paintal’s other notable TV shows include, Param Veer Chakra, Bahadur Shah Zafar, Kanoon, Om Namah Shivay, Dwarkadheesh Bhagwaan Shri Krishn, Radha Krishn, Mahabharat Katha, CID, etc.

