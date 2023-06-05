After successfully working together on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ranveer Singh are reuniting for the fourth time on his music epic, Baiju Bawra. The film is expected to go on floors in January 2024 with a marathon schedule featuring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. And now, Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on the financial dealings of Ranveer with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranveer Singh gets into a PROFIT SHARING deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Baiju Bawra

"Baiju Bawra is an expensive film and requires complete commitment from all the actors. Being the professional that he is, Ranveer has decided to let go off his acting fees completely and get into a profit-sharing agreement with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He wants to put the film above his own stakes and he can go to any extent when working with a master like Bhansali. He might take a nominal token amount from the filmmaker and keep the rest reserved for the film," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The decision was taken to ensure that Bhansali can invest all the money in making the film at the scale that he has in mind. "The business dynamics have changed in the post-pandemic times, where producers are not putting in all the money as actor fees. So with changing times, the actors are also adapting to the new normal. If Baiju Bawra succeeds, Ranveer will get his market value and given the track record of this duo, success is assured," the trade source added.

Baiju Bawra will be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali with Jayantilal Gada as the producer. It is slated to go on floors in January 2024.

Also Read: CONFIRMED: Ranveer Singh signed for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra

More Pages: Baiju Bawra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.