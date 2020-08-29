There has been a rampant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in India. Today, actress Genelia D'Souza took to her Instagram handle to inform that she has been tested negative for COVID-19, 21 days after she tested positive. She also said that she was asymptomatic from the last 21 days.

“I was tested covid positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With god's grace I tested covid negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness. I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love...that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit - the only way to fight this monster,” wrote Genelia in her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) on Aug 29, 2020 at 6:47am PDT



Meanwhile, a few days ago actress Tamannah Bhatia informed that her parents had tested positive for the virus while she and her staff tested negative.

ALSO READ: “My light, my life, my everything,” writes Riteish Deshmukh wishing Genelia D’Souza on her birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.