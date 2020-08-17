Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.08.2020 | 1:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Shakuntala Devi Lootcase Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Gaurav Chopra’s parents test positive for COVID-19, Sanjivani actor requests people to stay indoors

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gaurav Chopra was last seen in Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna starrer Sanjivani, has urged people to stay indoors as much as possible during the pandemic. Gaurav Chopra is one of those actors who tend to keep their private lives to themselves. But, he recently opened up about his parents’ health condition after they tested positive for Coronavirus. Gaurav said that his mother has been suffering from pancreatic cancer for the past three years but was hospitalized after her condition deteriorated.

Gaurav Chopra’s parents test positive for COVID-19, Sanjivani actor requests people to stay indoors

A few days after her being admitted in the hospital, his mother was diagnosed with Coronavirus and since his father accompanied her, he too contracted the virus. Both his parents reside in Delhi with his brother, who will also be undergoing a test for the same. He has urged people not to step out of their homes unless absolutely necessary and says that he has kept his bags ready to leave. His parents and the rest of his family is worried about him being infected with the virus too, and hence have asked him to wait till his brother’s results are out.

Gaurav did not visit his parents in Delhi during the lockdown and said that he has been managing things from here but is anxiously waiting to visit them.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan…

Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal make a…

After shooting for Bigg Boss 14 teaser at…

Sonu Nigam to perform at world’s first live…

Jacqueline Fernandez was the only heroine…

Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan and…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification