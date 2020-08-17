Ganpati Festival is set to kick start across the country and it is hugely celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujarat. Bhumi Pednekar, who is a passionate climate advocate, is appealing to the citizens to choose eco-friendly Ganpati for the festivities. Given the coronavirus situation, the immersion of the idol too becomes extremely sensitive and Bhumi feels people should adopt to DIY methods of making Ganpati idols at home that have numerous benefits for our nature too!

Bhumi says, “This is my most favourite festival and we have been celebrating Ganpati for years in my family. Since I have been on this journey of climate conservation, I have realized that there are better ways of celebrating this festival, more sustainable ways. Nature is GOD, GOD is nature and we have to find better alternatives.”

Bhumi Pednekar is an environmentally conscious citizen who has taken up climate conservation as a cause to raise awareness among fellow Indians. Bhumi has launched a lauded online and offline initiative called Climate Warrior through which she is mobilizing citizens of India to contribute towards protecting the environment.

For the Ganpati festival, Bhumi has joined hands with sculptor and environment activist Dattadri from Maharashtra to spread this important message. Dattadri specialises in making tree Ganpati idols with seeds planted inside the idol. The idol can be immersed in clay pots after the festivities are over and the seeds then sprouts to life, giving birth to a new tree! She will also upload several cool DIY ways of making Ganpati idols at home, which are extremely eco-friendly, in a bid to create climate awareness.

Bhumi says, “I really hope that concepts like these are adopted by the citizens at home to spread the message of ecological conservation to the next generations. I hope people are inspired to act and choose environmentally friendly alternatives like this which are revolutionary ideas to protect our country. We have to work to change the mindset of the people and try and make them realise that you can celebrate the festivals with all gusto but you can also celebrate them in the most environmentally conscious way too.”

