On her birthday on August 11, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez adopted two villages in Maharashtra-Pathardi and Sakur- for three years. Her new responsibility involves looking after around 1550 people.

Talking to a daily, Jacqueline said that she will be sponsoring food supplies for the villagers, many of whom suffer from malnutrition. The Kick actress said that this has been a difficult year for everyone due to the pandemic. She further said that while some have been lucky, a section of the society has been struggling for basic necessities.

Jacqueline said that people from the villages, including the caregivers and children will be screened for malnutrition. She said that they will also be conducting awareness sessions. They will also provide information and support to 150 women to enable them to take care of newborn babies.

The actress further said that the plan to track the health of 20 families, who will be provided with the means to overcome malnutrition, and 20 women will receive support from conception till childbirth to ensure that they are healthy. Also, 20 children will be treated for malnutrition, and 20 kitchen gardens will be set up in the villages.

On the work front, Jacqueline will soon start shooting for Lakshya Raj Anand’s Attack.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez was the only heroine available for Kick 2

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.