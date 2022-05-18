Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and Clara Rugaard have been roped to star in Mary Shelley’s next Mary’s Monster, a film about author Mary Shelley’s mental struggle to write her 1818 novel Frankenstein. The film will be shopped at the Cannes market.

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and Clara Rugaard to star in Mary Shelley Mary’s Monster

According to Deadline, the period film, which will have a contemporary sheen to it, will deal with Mary’s mental struggle to write her seminal novel. Danish actress Rugaard will play Mary Shelley and Harington will be ‘the monster.’ Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Coda) will play Mary’s husband Percy Bysshe Shelley and Sebastian de Souza (Normal People) will play Byron. Additional casting is currently underway. Described by producers as a “high-concept, rock’n’roll take” on the Romantic period, the film is on sale at the Cannes market via Metro International and CAA Media Finance.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Terrified of giving voice to her own dark, transgressive thoughts yet at the same time driven creatively by them, Mary is seduced by her own inner monster catapulting her into a dangerous, destructive psychological romance the likes of which has never been seen before. Realising the monster is inextricably linked to her own mental state, feeding off her own emotions, Mary’s only route to salvation is in bringing him to life. To survive, to heal, to finally be heard, her voice must become…monstrous.” Shooting on the pic is due to begin in the UK in August of this year.

BAFTA winner Farren Blackburn will direct and Deborah Baxtrom and Stephen Hallett wrote the script for the project, with Marius de Vries serving as executive music producer. Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman and Heather Greenwood will produce, alongside Rose Picture’s Rose Ganguzza, Max Born, Jake Alden-Falconer and Damon Lane. Fulwell 73’s Richard Kondal and Patrick Fischer will serve as executive producers with Legion M.

On the work front, Kit Harington was last seen in last year’s Marvel film Eternals. The Game of Thrones star is also set to appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ anthology series Extrapolations, alongside Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller and Tobey Maguire. Meanwhile, Clara Rugaard is a Danish actress. She has appeared in films like Teen Spirit, I Am Mother, Love Gets a Room, Press Play and series like The Lodge, Still Star-Crossed and The Rising.



