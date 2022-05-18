Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris have been tapped to star in Wizards!, an upcoming film from Australian writer-director David Michôd that reteams A24 and Plan B Entertainment.

According to Deadline, the film follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone. Director Michôd penned the script, which is based on a story by Joel Edgerton and Michôd. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B will produce alongside Liz Watts. A24 will handle the global release of the film, which will be shot in Queensland.

Wizards! marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B Entertainment following films as Moonlight, Minari and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This is Plan B Entertainment’s third collaboration with Michôd after War Machine and The King. Wizards! will also reteam Michôd and Watts with A24 for the first time since 2014’s The Rover. Watts recently joined See-Saw Films through which she will be producing the film.

Pete Davidson is best known for appearing in NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. He will next star in horror-comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, his semi-autobiographical series Bupkis which was just given a series order at Peacock as well as voicing Marmaduke in the upcoming Marmaduke film. Meanwhile, Naomi Scott is recognized for her performances in the television film Lemonade Mouth, science fiction series Terra Nova and Disney's musical live-action fantasy film Aladdin. Other credits include Power Rangers and the action-comedy film Charlie's Angels and the upcoming film Distant.

Franz Rogowski is a German actor-dancer internationally known for his performance in the 2018 film Transit whereas Sean Harris appeared as Solomon Lane in Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Philip in Possum and William Gascoigne in The King and miniseries Southcliffe.

