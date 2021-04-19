Director and producer Aanand L Rai recently bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai where actor Sunny Leone also has a house. Rai is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, and Raanjhanaa.

Aanand L Rai purchased the house along with his wife Yogita for Rs. 25.3 crore. Reportedly, the house which is 5,761 sq feet comes with five mechanised car parking slots. The house was registered on March 8 with a stamp duty of Rs. 75.9 lakh.

Reportedly, the project is under construction and has a total of 34 apartments. The flat might have been registered now to take advantage of the low stamp duty cut.

On the work front, Rai recently wrapped up the shoot of his next titled Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6.

