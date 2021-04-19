Bollywood Hungama

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai purchases duplex apartment worth Rs. 25.3 crore in Mumbai

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director and producer Aanand L Rai recently bought a duplex apartment in Mumbai where actor Sunny Leone also has a house. Rai is known for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Zero, and Raanjhanaa.

Aanand L Rai purchased the house along with his wife Yogita for Rs. 25.3 crore. Reportedly, the house which is 5,761 sq feet comes with five mechanised car parking slots. The house was registered on March 8 with a stamp duty of Rs. 75.9 lakh.

Reportedly, the project is under construction and has a total of 34 apartments. The flat might have been registered now to take advantage of the low stamp duty cut.

On the work front, Rai recently wrapped up the shoot of his next titled Atrangi Re starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 6.

ALSO READ: Zee Studios comes on board for Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan directed by Aanand L Rai 

