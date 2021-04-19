Bollywood Hungama

Aditya Chopra to bear the expenses of the Film City workers’ vaccination drive

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Due to the recent lockdown, the cine bodies including FWICE and IMPPA had written a letter to the CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. In the letter, the unions had mentioned how vaccination drives could be rolled out for the daily wage workers and also requested permission to allow them to continue the work on sets with a lesser amount of crowd. While the vaccination costs Rs. 250 per person, Aditya Chopra has decided to bear the expenses of the vaccination drive for the daily wage workers.

As per a trade source, last year, Aditya Chopra contributed a sum of Rs. 1.5 crores to help the workers of Bollywood. Now when he heard about the letter and the vaccination drive, he has assured that he will be bearing the expenses of the vaccination for every daily wage worker in the industry. The idea is to conduct a mass vaccination drive within the premises as it’s impossible for a worker to get it after working 12-hour shifts.

Aditya Chopra will be bearing the expenses of vaccinating all the 15,000 workers of Bollywood.

