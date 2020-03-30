Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 30.03.2020 | 9:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar confirms teaming up with Katrina Kaif for superhero flick

BySubhash K. Jha

With the original team of Mr. India threatening to go legal on producers – Zee Studios and director Ali Abbas Zafar for purporting to turn the film into a franchise, the studio and Zafar have quietly put the project on the backburner.

EXCLUSIVE: Ali Abbas Zafar confirms teaming up with Katrina Kaif for superhero flick

A source close to Mr. India says, “They never expected such a hue and cry over the Mr. India franchise. After Mr. India’s director Shekhar Kapur decided to sue them, Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar quietly dropped Mr. India and decided to do something else.”

Sources say the Zee Studios and Ali Abbas Zafar team has now decided to make a super-hero film with Katrina Kaif in the lead. When contacted Ali Abbas Zafar, he confirmed the project with Katrina.

For those who came in late, Kaif and Zafar are very close friends from the time he made his directorial debut with Mere Brother Ki Dulhan in 2011 in which she played the female lead. Zafar, subsequently, directed Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, both co-starring Salman Khan.

With her pal teaming up with Zee Studios, Katrina will soon start training to do the stunts. She is all set to be the desi Gal Gadot. And we can’t wait to see her fly.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Zafar are all set to reunite for a superhero flick

Tags : , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Randeep Hooda and Jay Patel partner to…

Shabana Azmi talks about her accidents; says…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan goes a step ahead; to…

Singer Sonu Nigam sets up a makeshift studio…

Priyanka Chopra reveals that her grandmother…

Sania Mirza says her friend Parineeti Chopra…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification