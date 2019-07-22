Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.07.2019 | 6:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Esha Gupta sued for defamation by man she accused of raping her with his eyes

BySubhash K. Jha

This was bound to happen. Actress Esha Gupta who had recently vilified abused and heckled a businessman Rohit Vig for allegedly “raping” her with his eyes at a restaurant in Delhi, has slapped a defamation suit against the actress accusing her of maligning his name without discernible provocation.

The defamation suit filed through lawyer Vikas Pahwa, declares, “The mental agony caused to the complainant is continuing every day since close friends and colleagues are contacting him and his family on a continuous basis and expressing displeasure over the content posted by the accused….many members of the public have been expressing doubts on the integrity and moral character of the complainant believing the false and defamatory statements to be true,” the plea read further.”

While one completely condemns any sort of sexual misconduct and stands by any genuine victim of the same it was baffling to see an empowered celebrity ranting about being stared at by a man sitting in a restaurant sitting at a table next to hers.

Also Read: Esha Gupta does her bit to help better the environment and it is all sorts of admirable

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Court extends anticipatory bail period for…

Sanjay Dutt can’t wait to start Munnabhai…

Hrithik Roshan SPEAKS UP on Super 30…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

Esha Gupta accuses a hotelier of…

Box Office Prediction: Malaal, One Day, Hume…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification