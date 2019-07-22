Esha Gupta sued for defamation by man she accused of raping her with his eyes

This was bound to happen. Actress Esha Gupta who had recently vilified abused and heckled a businessman Rohit Vig for allegedly “raping” her with his eyes at a restaurant in Delhi, has slapped a defamation suit against the actress accusing her of maligning his name without discernible provocation.

The defamation suit filed through lawyer Vikas Pahwa, declares, “The mental agony caused to the complainant is continuing every day since close friends and colleagues are contacting him and his family on a continuous basis and expressing displeasure over the content posted by the accused….many members of the public have been expressing doubts on the integrity and moral character of the complainant believing the false and defamatory statements to be true,” the plea read further.”

While one completely condemns any sort of sexual misconduct and stands by any genuine victim of the same it was baffling to see an empowered celebrity ranting about being stared at by a man sitting in a restaurant sitting at a table next to hers.

